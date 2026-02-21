 Contact Us
News Sports Late goals keep Inter in control of Serie title race

Late goals keep Inter in control of Serie title race

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's second-half goal helped Inter Milan move 10 points clear at the Serie A summit with a 2-0 win at Lecce on Saturday, while beleaguered Juventus slumped to defeat by Como.

Reuters SPORTS
Published February 21,2026
Subscribe
LATE GOALS KEEP INTER IN CONTROL OF SERIE TITLE RACE

Late strikes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Manuel Akanji sealed a 2-0 victory ⁠for Inter Milan ⁠at Lecce on Saturday to keep them firmly in control of the ⁠Serie A title race. Inter lead with 64 points, 10 ahead of AC Milan and 14 clear of Napoli in third.

A cutback from the byline in the 51st minute picked ⁠out ⁠Federico Dimarco on the edge of the box and he drilled a low shot into the corner, but the celebrations were brief as Marcus Thuram had ⁠strayed offside in the build-up.

Inter made the breakthrough in the 75th minute when Mkhitaryan slipped free inside the area and guided a composed ⁠half-volley ‌into ‌the net from close ⁠range after ‌a corner was only partially cleared.

Akanji wrapped up ⁠the victory seven ⁠minutes later, powering a header ⁠into the top corner.