Late goals keep Inter in control of Serie title race

Late strikes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Manuel Akanji sealed a 2-0 victory ⁠for Inter Milan ⁠at Lecce on Saturday to keep them firmly in control of the ⁠Serie A title race. Inter lead with 64 points, 10 ahead of AC Milan and 14 clear of Napoli in third.

A cutback from the byline in the 51st minute picked ⁠out ⁠Federico Dimarco on the edge of the box and he drilled a low shot into the corner, but the celebrations were brief as Marcus Thuram had ⁠strayed offside in the build-up.

Inter made the breakthrough in the 75th minute when Mkhitaryan slipped free inside the area and guided a composed ⁠half-volley ‌into ‌the net from close ⁠range after ‌a corner was only partially cleared.

Akanji wrapped up ⁠the victory seven ⁠minutes later, powering a header ⁠into the top corner.



