Vinicius double fires Real Madrid to with 4-1 win over Real Sociedad

Vinicius Jr struck twice from the penalty spot as Real Madrid powered to ⁠a 4-1 victory ⁠over Real Sociedad on Saturday that sent them provisionally to the top of LaLiga.

Real ⁠moved to 60 points, two clear of second-placed Barcelona, last season's champions, who have a game in hand and visit local rivals Girona on Monday.

Real struck after five minutes when 21-year-old Gonzalo Garcia steered Trent ⁠Alexander-Arnold's ⁠cross beyond keeper Alex Remiro.

Sociedad levelled in the 21st minute after Dean Huijsen fouled Yangel Herrera and Mikel Oyarzabal converted the spot kick.

Vinicius restored the lead four minutes later after ⁠Jon Aramburu brought him down and calmly sent Remiro the wrong way.

Federico Valverde made it 3-1 in the 31st minute, curling into the top corner from the ⁠edge ‌of ‌the box and Vinicius ⁠completed the scoring ‌three minutes into the second half, winning and converting ⁠another penalty after Aramburu ⁠clipped him, as Real secured ⁠an eighth consecutive win in LaLiga.









