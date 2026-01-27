News Sports Tammy Abraham returns to Aston Villa

Aston Villa have completed the permanent signing of Tammy Abraham for a reported £18.25m, bringing the striker back to Villa Park seven years after he fired them to promotion.

The 28-year-old England international spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Villa, scoring 26 goals in 40 appearances.



Abraham helped the club win promotion to the Premier League and became the first Villa player since Andy Gray in 1976-77 to score 25 times in a league campaign.



"Some clubs play a big part in your journey and stay with you," Abraham said in a video posted on Villa's official X account.



"I've scored goals, faced challenges, and grown as a player and as a man.



"I'm back at Aston Villa, ready to work and give everything."



Abraham began his career at Chelsea and had loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea and Villa before moving abroad.



He has since played at Roma – where he won the European Conference League in 2021-22 – AC Milan and Besiktas and collected 11 England caps.









