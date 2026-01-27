News Sports Seven PAOK Thessaloniki fans killed in crash on way to Lyon match

Seven PAOK Thessaloniki fans killed in crash on way to Lyon match

A minibus transporting Greek football fans collided with a truck in Romania on Tuesday, leaving seven dead and three injured. The minibus carrying 10 men was travelling from Greece to France when it collided with a truck in Timis county in western Romania.

DPA SPORTS Published January 27,2026 Subscribe

Seven fans of Greek football club PAOK Thessaloniki were killed in a road accident in Romania while travelling to a Europa League match, Greek state broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday, citing the Foreign Ministry in Athens.



The Greek nationals were en route to Thursday's Europa League match between Olympique Lyon and PAOK Thessaloniki in the French city of Lyon.



Greek television aired footage showing a minibus carrying the PAOK supporters colliding head-on with a truck after attempting to overtake another vehicle.



The minibus was completely destroyed in the crash, which occurred near the western Romanian city of Timișoara.



Staff from the Greek embassy were travelling to the scene of the accident, according to the report. Representatives of the team were also on their way to the site.



Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

"I am deeply shaken by the tragic accident in Romania in which seven young compatriots lost their lives," Mitsotakis wrote in a post on Facebook.



He added that the Greek embassy was in close contact with local authorities and would provide all possible assistance.









