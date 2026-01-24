Warriors-Timberwolves postponed due to safety concerns

The scheduled Saturday contest between the Golden State Warriors and ⁠Minnesota Timberwolves was postponed and pushed back to Sunday afternoon.

The ‍NBA cited safety concerns as the reason for the ‌schedule adjustment.

"The ‍decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community," the NBA said in its announcement.

Earlier Saturday, federal immigration agents in Minnesota shot and killed a man, according to multiple news outlets. Multiple shootings ⁠involving federal agents in recent weeks have raised tensions in Minneapolis and nearby St. Paul.

The Warriors and Timberwolves will now be playing a back-to-back with the teams also scheduled to ‌play Monday in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Twins elected to "conclude" their annual fan fest one hour earlier at 4 p.m. ‍local time Saturday, saying in a news ‍release that the change ‍was "due to the ⁠situation in south ‍Minneapolis and to provide for the expedited departure of all our guests."

The NHL's Minnesota Wild are scheduled ⁠to host ‌the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in St. Paul.









