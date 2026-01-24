Two women attacked by YPG/SDF supporters in London

Two women were attacked Saturday by supporters of the YPG/SDF terror group during a demonstration in central London, witnesses said.

A pro-YPG/SDF group gathered in Trafalgar Square before marching toward Downing Street.

During the demonstration outside the prime minister's office, several SDF supporters verbally and physically assaulted two women who were passing through the area. Police officers later intervened to stop the attack.

The protest came as Syrian army forces launched operations in northeastern Syria after the SDF failed to comply with provisions of a ceasefire agreement.

Under the deal, the SDF was required to withdraw its military formations east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of the Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian government.

The agreement also stipulates that all border crossings and energy resources be placed under central government authority, and that SDF personnel be individually integrated into Syria's defense and interior ministries following a vetting process.

Earlier this week, Syria's Defense Ministry announced a four-day ceasefire with the SDF "in line with the understandings announced by the Syrian state" and "out of keenness to ensure the success of national efforts."

The SDF is dominated by the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group. The PKK has been banned in the UK since March 2001 under the Terrorism Act 2000.