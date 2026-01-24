Saudi Arabia postpones 2029 Asian Winter Games at NEOM

Saudi Arabia's ‍Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia agreed to postpone the 2029 Asian Winter Games, which the kingdom was to ‌host at a showpiece mountain resort that ‍forms part of its NEOM mega-project, a statement on Saturday said.

No new timetable was provided and neither organisation gave a reason for the delay in the joint statement.

The postponement marks a setback for the kingdom, which has committed to hosting several major events over the next decade. The winter games, together with the 2034 FIFA World Cup and the 2030-2031 Riyadh Expo, had provided clear deadlines for advancing vast mega-projects, central to the kingdom's goal of reducing reliance on ⁠hydrocarbon revenues. NEOM, with a projected population of 9 million, and other projects have faced repeated delays.

A source at the Saudi Olympic Committee told Reuters on Saturday that the kingdom will negotiate a new date to host the games in NEOM. The delay would allow Saudi Arabia to develop a culture of winter sports, added the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The ‌announcement comes as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the government review major development projects across the kingdom.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said last year that the kingdom had "no ego" when it comes to reassessing the feasibility of ‍some initiatives as it shifts focus to sectors capable of delivering quicker returns, including tourism, religious pilgrimages, industry and artificial ‍intelligence. The Winter ‍Games were due to be held at Trojena, ⁠a centrepiece of NEOM, a $500-billion-plus mega-project.

Trojena, in ‍the mountains of northwest Saudi Arabia, is designed to offer outdoor sports and year-round skiing in a region with no natural snow.

But the project has faced persistent questions over its timeline. In August 2025, the OCA approached ⁠South Korea about ‌potentially stepping in as host.









