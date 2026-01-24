Mbappe double at Villarreal takes Real Madrid top of La Liga

Kylian Mbappe netted twice to claim Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Villarreal on Saturday and take his side top of La Liga.

Alvaro Arbeloa's team moved two points clear of rivals Barcelona, who host Real Oviedo on Sunday.

La Liga's top scorer Mbappe reached 21 goals for the season in the competition to help Madrid see off a spirited Villarreal side, now fourth in the table.

Arbeloa's side have won three consecutive matches across all competitions and victory at Villarreal could be a vital step in the revival of their season.

After the shock Copa del Rey defeat at second-tier Albacete in Arbeloa's first match at the helm, his Madrid have started to take shape.

The coach has made clear how important his star players are and none has been more crucial this season than Mbappe, who has netted 34 times across all competitions.

"(Mbappe and Vinicius) are the best players in the world, they are players who can really unbalance teams, we try to get the ball to them as much as possible," Arbeloa told Real Madrid TV.

"They're two players who... I'm really happy to have in this state of form and above all, because of the great work they are doing.

"They are really committed to the team, they are the first who are pressing... they're giving this effort and solidarity that we need from them, so I'm very happy that their reward comes in the form of goals."

It was a lively but imprecise start at Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica, as the game glowed but neither side was able to seriously threaten.

Georges Mikautadze lashed a volley narrowly wide after veteran forward Gerard Moreno found him with a floating cross.

At the other end Madrid midfielder Arda Guler fired straight at Villarreal stopper Luiz Junior after some tidy footwork, and then shot high over the bar at the end of a swift break.

Villarreal's Juan Foyth limped off hurt in a blow for the hosts, who created a good chance for Pape Gueye just before the break.

The Senegal midfielder, a champion at the Africa Cup of Nations last weekend, powered narrowly wide of the post.

Vinicius, who excelled in Madrid's Champions League 6-1 rout of Monaco in midweek, also came close with a rasping effort across Luiz Junior's goal and wide.

The 25-year-old Brazil forward went a 13th straight La Liga match without scoring, but was involved as Mbappe opened the scoring two minutes into the second half.

- Mbappe makes the difference -

Vinicius came into the box from the left flank and his low cross was blocked but Mbappe was on hand to squeeze home his 20th league goal of the campaign from close range.

Villarreal had the better of the second half as they worked hard to pull level, but Moreno spurned their best chance by firing inches over when well-placed.

In stoppage time Mbappe was clumsily felled by Alfonso Pedraza in the box and the French forward cheekily dinked home the resulting penalty to seal Madrid's victory.

Mbappe's team-mate Brahim Diaz, who missed a similar attempted Panenka penalty for Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final, was on the pitch to see it as he returned to action for his club.

"We have to be a bit more accurate in attack against these kind of teams," admitted Villarreal midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

The Yellow Submarine are now 10 points behind leaders Madrid, having played one fewer match than Arbeloa's side.

Elsewhere Espanyol, fifth, fell to a 3-2 defeat at Valencia that left them seven points behind Villarreal.









