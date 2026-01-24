Liverpool crisis deepens after last-gasp Bournemouth winner

Bournemouth midfielder Amine Adli struck deep in second-half stoppage time to condemn Liverpool to their seventh Premier League ⁠defeat of the season on Saturday, leaving the reigning champions still searching for their first league win of 2026.

Liverpool captain Virgil ‍van Dijk said he thought he had been fouled in the build-up to Bournemouth's winner, which came after ‌a chaotic scramble following a long throw, but ‍in the end his side capitulated again despite dominating for much of the second half.

"Losing never feels good, especially as a Liverpool player, and in the season we're trying to find consistency," the Dutch defender told Sky Sports.

Goals from Evanilson and Alejandro Jimenez had Bournemouth 2-0 up by the 33rd minute, but Van Dijk pulled one back before the break and Dominik Szoboszlai levelled with a brilliant free kick in the 80th minute.

The Reds looked set ⁠for a fifth draw in a row in the league but Adli struck in the 95th minute to shatter their visitors and send them back to Merseyside empty-handed.

A 3-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League in midweek suggested that Arne Slot's side might be rediscovering their form but Saturday's late winner prompted questions about Liverpool's morale and ability to close out ‌games.

"I don't think there's any question about that togetherness but the consistency that we're looking for, that's something still needs to be found and that's the reality," Van Dijk said.

"I think there was a lot of praise ‍of our performances and a lot of individual praise and we know how it works, and three days later, ‍you lose a ‍game like we did today and then the ⁠other side of the world comes ‍out, so that's something we have to deal with.

"But you know, we want to perform, we want to win games, and unfortunately today it didn't happen."

The defeat leaves Liverpool languishing in fourth place on 36 points, ⁠14 behind leaders ‌Arsenal, who face Manchester United on Sunday, while Bournemouth move up to 13th on 30 points.







