Marmoush, Salah strike as Egypt edge out holders Ivory Coast in quarter-final

Omar Marmoush netted the opener and Mohamed Salah scored the decisive goal as Egypt ended Ivory Coast's reign with a narrow 3-2 triumph in Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.
Centre back Rami Rabia was the other scorer for the Egyptians, who had little possession at the Grande Stade Agadir but took their chances with clinical precision and held on grimly to book a semi-final meeting with Senegal on Wednesday.
An own goal from Ahmed Fatouh and a late effort by Guela Doue proved insufficient for the Ivory Coast, winners of the tournament on home soil two years ago but now deposed as African champions.
Earlier on Saturday, Nigeria overpowered Algeria 2-0 in Marrakech and will take on hosts Morocco in the other semi-final.