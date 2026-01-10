 Contact Us
News Sports Marmoush, Salah strike as Egypt edge out holders Ivory Coast in quarter-final

Marmoush, Salah strike as Egypt edge out holders Ivory Coast in quarter-final

Egypt ended Ivory Coast's title defense on Saturday, securing a 3-2 quarter-final win thanks to goals from Omar Marmoush and a match-winning strike from Mohamed Salah.

Reuters SPORTS
Published January 11,2026
Subscribe
MARMOUSH, SALAH STRIKE AS EGYPT EDGE OUT HOLDERS IVORY COAST IN QUARTER-FINAL

Omar Marmoush netted the opener ⁠and Mohamed Salah scored the decisive goal as Egypt ‍ended Ivory Coast's reign with a narrow ‌3-2 triumph ‍in Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Centre back Rami Rabia was the other scorer for the Egyptians, who had little possession at the Grande Stade Agadir but took their chances ⁠with clinical precision and held on grimly to book a semi-final meeting with Senegal on Wednesday.

An own goal from Ahmed Fatouh and a late ‌effort by Guela Doue proved insufficient for the Ivory Coast, winners of the tournament on ‍home soil two years ago but ‍now deposed ‍as African champions.

Earlier ⁠on Saturday, Nigeria ‍overpowered Algeria 2-0 in Marrakech and will take on hosts Morocco in the other ⁠semi-final.