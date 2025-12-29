Ronaldo motivated to reach 1,000 goals before retiring

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo isn't ready to hang up his cleats until he hits the 1,000 career goals ⁠mark.

With two goals in Saturday's Saudi Pro League win by Al-Nassr, the 40-year- old's club and country goal total ‍stands at 956.

"It's hard to continue playing, but I am motivated," Ronaldo told reporters after being ‌named the Best Middle East Player ‍at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday. "My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

"You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number (1,000 goals), that you all know. I will reach the ⁠number for sure, if no injuries."

Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner who helped lead Portugal to the 2016 European Championship, has become the most prominent player in the Saudi Pro League.

The 40-year-old signed a 2 1/2-year contract for a reported $536.3 million to join SPL side Al Nassr shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 ‌World Cup in Qatar. He signed a two-year extension over the summer for a reported $710 million which will keep him with Al Nassr through at least the 2026-27 season.

Over four seasons with Al ‍Nassr FC in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has scored 86 goals with 17 assists in 86 ‍starts. He ‍has 112 goals across 125 matches overall for ⁠the Riyadh-based team.

Ronaldo said in ‍November that the 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be his last. He also told Piers Morgan in an interview in November ⁠that he planned ‌to retire "soon," saying, "I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. I will probably cry."









