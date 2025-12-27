Man City go top with 2-1 win at Forest after Cherki heroics

Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 to ⁠move provisionally to the top of the Premier League table ‍after Rayan Cherki grabbed a goal and assist away ‌at The City ‍Ground on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, City needed less than three minutes to break the deadlock when Cherki slipped the ball through for Tijjani Reijnders and the Dutchman fired home from an angle to make ⁠it 1-0.

City's lead lasted only six minutes when Forest initiated a counter-attack ending with Igor Jesus crossing the ball into the box for Omari Hutchinson, who took his ‌shot first-time and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to score his first goal for the club.

However, Cherki made it 2-1 ‍with a half-volley from a City set-piece in ‍the 83rd ‍minute to give the ⁠visitors all three ‍points. City are now a point ahead of Arsenal, who host Brighton & Hove Albion later on Saturday. ⁠Forest ‌are 17th.









