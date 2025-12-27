News Sports Arsenal return to Premier League top after edgy victory over Brighton

Arsenal return to Premier League top after edgy victory over Brighton

Arsenal moved back to the top of the table Saturday with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Brighton.

DPA SPORTS Published December 27,2025 Subscribe

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a nervy 2-1 win against Brighton at the Emirates.



Mikel Arteta's side started their penultimate match of the year a point back from Manchester City but they were ahead after just 14 minutes when Martin Odegaard fired home his first goal of the season.



Brighton's Georginio Rutter then headed Declan Rice's corner into his own net after 52 minutes only for the visitors to haul themselves back into the contest when Diego Gomez lashed home shortly after the hour mark.



David Raya produced a fine diving save to deny Yankuba Minteh with 15 minutes left in what could prove a pivotal stop in Arsenal's bid for a first league title in two decades.



The win takes Arsenal two points clear of City before they round of the calendar year with a fixture at home to third-placed Aston Villa on Tuesday. Brighton have taken just two points from a possible 15 and have slipped to 12th.



On a sour note for Arteta, his defensive problems mounted up prior to kick-off when Riccardo Calafiori sustained an injury in the warm-up.











