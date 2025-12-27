PROTESTERS IN STOCKHOLM DENOUNCE ISRAELS CONTINUED ATTACKS ON GAZA DESPITE CEASEFIRE

Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Stockholm to protest Israel's continuing attacks on Gaza, despite an Oct. 10 ceasefire agreement.

The protest, organized by multiple civil society groups, took place at Odenplan Square, where participants carried banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," and "End food shortages."

Many waved Palestinian flags and called for Sweden to halt arms sales to Israel.

Speaking to Anadolu, Swedish activist Robin Nillson said the protests would continue until a lasting peace is achieved.

He criticized the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and highlighted the human cost of the ongoing conflict.

"Despite a severe humanitarian crisis and mass deaths, we have yet to see concrete change," Nillson said.

He added that Netanyahu only agreed to the ceasefire under international pressure.

"Claims in some media outlets that the war could continue until the end of 2026 are frightening," he said. "If the situation does not improve, we will persist with mass protests and acts of civil disobedience next year."

The Israeli army has killed over 71,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,200 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Although the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, living conditions have not significantly improved, as Israel has failed to meet its commitments under the agreement, including allowing agreed quantities of food, aid, medical supplies, and mobile housing into Gaza.