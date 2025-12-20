Africa Cup of Nations moved to every four years

The Africa Cup ⁠of Nations will in future be held ‍every four years instead of every ‌two ‍years, the Confederation of African Football said on Saturday.

The surprise decision was made at the organisation's executive committee meeting in the Moroccan capital ⁠and announced at a press conference by CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

The tournament, which brings in an estimated 80% ‌of CAF's revenue, has traditionally been held every two years since its ‍inception in 1957.

Sunday marks ‍the start ‍of the 35th ⁠edition, ‍hosted in Morocco with the home team taking on Comoros.







