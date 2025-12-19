Dortmund beat Gladbach 2-0 to close in on leaders Bayern

Borussia Dortmund squandered many chances but eased past Borussia ⁠Moenchengladbach 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to take over second place in ‍the standings and move to within six points of leaders Bayern Munich.

Niko ‌Kovac's team had more ‍than 70% possession when Julian Brandt volleyed in a Niklas Suele cross at the far post to put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute.

Serhou Guirassy headed in but his 54th minute effort was offside and Karim Adeyemi came close when his deflected effort forced keeper Moritz ⁠Nicolas to tip it over the bar a little later.

Adeyemi's substitution on the hour mark led to the Germany international walking off in frustration and attempting to go straight into the changing rooms before being held back by ‌sports director Sebastian Kehl. He then returned to the bench.

Substitute Maximilian Beier should have scored a second goal when he had only Nicolas ‍to beat in the 88th but the keeper stood his ground ‍to deny him. ‍The Dortmund forward made amends ⁠in stoppage time to ‍make it 2-0.

The Ruhr valley club are second on 32 points, with Bayern, on 38, in action at Heidenheim on Sunday. Third-placed ⁠RB Leipzig, ‌on 29, face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.









