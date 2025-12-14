Salah returns from bench and Ekitike brace for Liverpool; Chelsea win

Hugo Ekitike scored both goals – including the fastest of the Premier League season – as Mohamed Salah made an earlier-than-expected return in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.



Cameramen barely had time to shift their focus off Salah, back in the squad after being dropped for his explosive comments about being "thrown under the bus" by the club, when Ekitike struck after just 46 seconds.



Salah held talks with Arne Slot on Friday after his midweek Champions League omission and would have expected to wait until the second half for a chance to redeem himself – at least in most observers' eyes.



But Joe Gomez's injury released him from the bench, where he was for his fourth successive match sharing the occasional joke with Andy Robertson, midway through the first half.



It was not the change Slot wanted to make with the game still evenly poised but one he could not avoid without creating more headlines.



However, set-piece coach Aaron Briggs gave the instructions as Slot was in conversation with Dominik Szoboszlai, his new right-back.



Last weekend Salah, now destined for the Africa Cup of Nations, had suggested this could be his last match but talks will continue between the club and his representatives in an attempt to resolve the situation.



Salah applauded all four sides at the final whistle, lingering in front of the Kop as they sang his praise, and fans will hope this is au revoir and not farewell.



Amid the Salah circus it was easy to forget the improvement in the Liverpool's performance, their third win in five unbeaten, and the growing prowess of Ekitike.



Meanwhile, Arsenal secured a dramatic stoppage-time 2-1 victory against Wolves to extend their lead over Manchester City to five points at the top of the Premier League.



Mikel Arteta's players were off the pace for much of Saturday night's encounter under the lights at the Emirates Stadium, but they lucked-in after 70 minutes when Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone diverted Bukayo Saka's corner into his own net.



However, Wolves struck back in the 90th minute through substitute Tolu Arokodare to leave the home side stunned.



But a fortuitous Arsenal regained the lead in the fourth minute of added time when Yerson Mosquera, under pressure from substitute Gabriel Jesus, headed Saka's cross past a stunned Johnstone.



Pep Guardiola's City have the opportunity to trim the Gunners' advantage back to two points when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.



Wolves remain on two points following their ninth successive league defeat.



Cole Palmer meanwhile scored on his first Stamford Bridge start in almost four months as Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 to move back into the top four.



After four winless matches, Enzo Maresca could hardly have asked for a better moment for his most influential player to announce his return from the groin injury that has wrecked his season up to now, and it came in the 21st minute, the England forward sweeping his side into the lead from Malo Gusto's clever pass.



Fresh from scoring a first-ever career goal in November, it was Gusto who then got the second from Pedro Neto's cross before half-time.



Everton's last win at Chelsea came in 1994 whilst David Moyes had never tasted victory on this ground. After four league wins in five and with the Blues in faltering form, it looked an opportune moment to settle both of those scores, but Maresca's talisman ensured the day would be all about him.



Harry Wilson scored one and set up two more as Fulham piled more pressure on their former manager Scott Parker by inflicting a seventh straight defeat on beleaguered Burnley with a 3-2 scoreline.



Although Lesley Ugochukwu cancelled out Emile Smith Rowe's early goal, Calvin Bassey had the Cottagers back in front before half-time and Wilson's eighth goal of the season put Fulham clear. Burnley substitute Oliver Sonne scored a late consolation goal.

