Survey: 47% of Germans want to use Russian assets for Ukraine

Almost one in two people in Germany is in favour of using Russia's frozen funds for Ukraine, according to a poll conducted by the Insa Institute for Sunday's edition of the mass-circulation Bild newspaper.



A total of 47% responded "yes" to a corresponding question, 34% answered "no," 12% did not provide any information and 7% stated that they did not care about the issue.



For the representative survey, 1,003 people were interviewed on December 11 and 12.



The survey relates to the Russian central bank's assets frozen in the European Union, which amount to about €210 billion ($246.6 billion). The EU created a basis on Friday to use this money for Ukraine. Twenty-five of the 27 EU member states voted to indefinitely prohibit a return transfer to Russia.



The money is intended to be used for long-term loans to Ukraine. Russia is to get it back only if it pays reparations and makes full amends after the war ends. The leadership in Moscow is vehemently opposed to these plans.



On the topic of direct German aid for Kiev, respondents are divided: 44% want Germany to support Ukraine next year as much as or more than it currently does; 42% want it to be less; 9% did not provide any information; and 5% do not care about the issue.



According to Insa, a majority of 53% do not expect Russia's war against Ukraine to end next year, while 31% are more optimistic and 16% did not provide any information.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for over three and a half years with Western help.

