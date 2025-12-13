Raphinha double helps Barcelona overcome resilient Osasuna

Raphinha struck twice late in the second half as Barcelona secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory over a resolute Osasuna side on Saturday, extending their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings to seven points.

Hansi Flick's men now sit on 43 points, comfortably clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and are set to play at Alaves on Sunday.

Despite their control of the game, Barcelona struggled to break down Osasuna's deep defensive block until the 70th minute when Pedri's incisive pass cut through the visitors' defence, finding Raphinha in his stride.

The Brazilian forward took a controlled touch before unleashing a thunderous strike from the edge of the area, the ball arrowing inside the left post to finally break the deadlock.

Raphinha sealed the win in the 86th minute. A deflected cross from Jules Kounde on the right found the Brazilian unmarked at the far post, and he calmly volleyed the ball into an empty net, giving the scoreline a more comfortable look.









