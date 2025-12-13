Chelsea return to top four with 2-0 win over Everton

Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday to return to the Premier League's top four, as well worked first-half goals from talisman Cole Palmer and France fullback Malo Gusto stemmed a run of four games in all competitions without a victory.

Palmer, who returned to action this month after missing most of the season through injury, drilled the ball between Jordan Pickford and the near post after a pinpoint pass by Gusto.

Gusto switched from provider to scorer in the 46th minute when he poked a Pedro Neto cross home after the Portuguese winger outpaced marker Vitalii Mykolenko.

The result lifted Chelsea to 28 points, five behind leaders Arsenal, who play bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers later on Saturday and two ahead of Crystal Palace who face second-placed Manchester City on Sunday. Everton dropped to eighth on 24.




