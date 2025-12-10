Cambodian athletes withdraw from Southeast Asian Games in Thailand amid border tensions

Cambodia has announced the withdrawal of all its athletes from the Southeast Asian Games currently taking place in Thailand, citing "safety concerns" amid ongoing border clashes between the two neighbors.

The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) thanked Thai sports authorities for their hospitality and support, according to the Phnom Penh Post. However, officials said families of the athletes had urged the delegation's return due to security fears.

The withdrawal came as Cambodia and Thailand again accused each other on Wednesday of firing and bombing inside their respective territories.

Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata alleged that the Thai military launched new attacks in Military Region 4, shelling and bombing the areas around Tamone Thom, Ta Krabey, Thmar Daun and Khnar temples, according to the state-run Agence Kampuchea Presse.

"In Military Region 5, a large number of Thai infantry troops, supported by tanks, advanced into the Boeung Trakuon and Prey Chan areas and shelled the Prey Chan pagoda," she added.

The ministry further claimed that Thai F-16 fighter jets flew over Slor Kram village in Banteay Meanchey province and dropped two bombs.

Thailand has not immediately responded to the latest claims.

However, the Thai military accused Cambodian forces of firing a rocket earlier Wednesday that landed near Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, forcing the evacuation of patients and medical personnel into a bunker, the Thai Enquirer reported.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has closed over 500 schools in five provinces bordering Thailand following fresh clashes. On Tuesday, Thailand also shut nearly 1,000 schools in border areas across six provinces, with some converted into emergency shelters amid mass displacement on both sides of the border.

Since Monday, the renewed border fighting has left at least 11 people dead-seven civilians in Cambodia and four Thai soldiers. Bangkok also reported 29 injured soldiers, while Cambodian authorities said 20 civilians had been wounded.

The Thai army put its casualty toll at four soldiers dead and 29 wounded since Dec. 7.





