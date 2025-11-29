Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanon in fresh breach of ceasefire

Israeli warplanes on Saturday carried out an airstrike in southern Lebanon, in another violation of the ceasefire agreement whose first anniversary was marked this week.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on Wadi Alma al-Shaab, without providing details on casualties or other outcomes.

On Friday, Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement that Israel has killed 335 people and wounded 973 others in 1,038 attacks since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

A ceasefire was reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut last year after more than a year of attacks against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip. More than 4,000 people were killed and 17,000 injured.

The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, under the ceasefire, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.









