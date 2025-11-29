News Sports Bayern Munich keen to extend Harry Kane and Dayot Upamecano deals

Bayern Munich is looking to extend the contracts of Harry Kane and Dayot Upamecano, head of sport Max Eberl said in a statement.

Bayern Munich head of sport Max Eberl wants to extend the contracts of Harry Kane and Dayot Upamecano.



England captain Kane is tied to the Bundesliga champions until July 2027, but there has been speculation he would return to the Premier League at the end of the season or join Barcelona so Bayern could command a fee.



The striker has since said he is happy at the club and Eberl would love to do another deal with the 32-year-old.



"Harry knows exactly what he wants and we have plans with him. We would like to continue. We can very, very well envisage that, but we will basically discuss everything with Harry," Eberl told Sky before the home game against St Pauli on Saturday.





France defender Upamecano, 27, has been linked in the media with Real Madrid as his deal is up in June.



"We want him to stay very much," Eberl said. "I think we have communicated that sufficiently."



Eberl added that he hoped for a swift agreement, "but I cannot say when."



Bayern are meanwhile not targeting January signings because their squad will be swelled by players returning from injury, sporting director Christoph Freund has said.



"In principle, I have learned in football never to rule anything out 100%," Freund, whose boss is Eberl, remarked. "But it is not planned, because we are well set up."





Freund said "very important players" Hiroki Ito, Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala all returning from injury in the coming weeks would be a big boost.



"Those will hopefully be our winter signings, and then we are very well stocked," Freund told Sky.





Japan defender Ito has already made his comeback off the bench from a metatarsal fracture, while Davies is now back in team training after his cruciate ligament tear.



The 22-year-old Musiala, who sustained a broken leg and dislocated ankle at the Club World Cup in July, is also training with the ball again.



Freund also outlined the next steps regarding goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's future. It remains open whether the 39-year-old will continue his career beyond this season.



"We speak repeatedly with Manu, but not yet about a contract extension," Freund said. "We will do that in the spring. The most important thing is that he feels fit, that he stays healthy, that he continues to perform."





Neuer, 40 in March and at Bayern since 2011, has made some uncharacteristic mistakes of late but Freund is not worried.



"I do not see any problem at all. Manu is having an outstanding season, he is in top shape. He is a very important mainstay for us," he said.











