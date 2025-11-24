Real Madrid drop points at Elche, Atletico scrape win

Jude Bellingham struck late on to secure Real Madrid a 2-2 draw at Elche on Sunday, keeping his team top of La Liga by a point from rivals Barcelona.

Xabi Alonso's side struggled against their mid-table opponents in an entertaining battle in which Madrid twice came from behind.

Aleix Febas fired the hosts ahead before Dean Huijsen levelled for the league leaders, with Bellingham stabbing home from close range after Alvaro Rodriguez blasted Elche back in front.

Barca cut Madrid's lead by two points over the weekend after they thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 on Saturday in their first match back at Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid, fourth, scraped a 1-0 win at Getafe earlier on Sunday to keep the pressure on the teams above them.

Real Madrid have failed to win any of their last three matches across all competitions.

"It's football -- after going in a good dynamic we've had some results we don't like, but we know what we want," Alonso told reporters.

"We're not happy because we always want to win."

Alonso gave Trent Alexander-Arnold his first start since August and also benched Vinicius Junior.

The England international missed several weeks injured and is yet to find form following his summer switch from Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold was partly to blame for Febas's goal, with the midfielder sneaking in behind him to break the deadlock in the second half.

Elche impressed against Barcelona a few weeks ago and gave Madrid a tough night at the Martinez Valero stadium.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a fine early save to deny Andre da Silva after Hector Fort teed him up.

The forward was involved in an unfortunate incident earlier in the day at Real Madrid's annual general meeting, when the club displayed his photograph by accident in a tribute to former Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who both died in a car crash in July.

Former Barca goalkeeper Inaki Pena denied Kylian Mbappe twice in the first half, which were the visitors' best chances.

Elche stunned Madrid early in the second half with a slick move to take the lead.

German Valera's superb backheel allowed Febas to dart behind Alexander-Arnold and squeeze a shot across goal, past Courtois and in off the post.





- 'CLEAR FOUL' -

Alexander-Arnold earned some redemption by his contribution to Madrid's equaliser, earning a corner and then whipping it in for Bellingham to flick into Huijsen's path to bash home.

Elche took the lead again when Rodriguez caught out Courtois with a powerful drive from the edge of the box.

However, three minutes later Madrid equalised for a second time, with Mbappe's cut-back finished by Bellingham.

The England midfielder was in the spotlight back home earlier in the week after he was unhappy to be taken off by national team coach Thomas Tuchel.

Bellingham was not at his best against Elche but was involved in both Madrid goals, highlighting his game-changing ability in the box even when otherwise quiet.

"After adversity is when we have to respond," said Alonso, insisting the team will find form again. "We want to improve."

Elche were not happy that Vinicius collided with goalkeeper Pena before Bellingham's goal, leaving the stopper with a bloody nose.

Pena himself said the clash was just something which happens in the game, but his coach Eder Sarabia was furious.

"It's a clear foul, clear," said Sarabia, who added he was not happy with just one point after his team's fine display despite finishing with 10 men after Victor Chust's late dismissal.

Diego Simeone's Atletico trail Real Madrid by four points following their narrow win on a chilly night at Getafe's Coliseum.

Getafe, seventh, often prove a tough nut to crack at home and they frustrated their neighbours.

Atletico captain and all-time highest appearance maker Koke played his 700th game for the club, but it was not one of the more memorable.

Giacomo Raspadori turned a cross back across goal and Duarte bundled clumsily into his own net under pressure from Antoine Griezmann in the 82nd minute for the game's only goal.

Atletico are unbeaten in 12 consecutive league matches, after defeat by Espanyol on the opening day.

"The team is working very well and we are competing as we want to, and luck, which is also part of this game, is on our side sometimes," said Simeone.