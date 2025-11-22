HARDENS CLUB-RECORD 55 POINTS LEADS CLIPPERS OVER HORNETS

James Harden scored a team-record 55 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers in a 131-116 NBA victory at Charlotte on Saturday, extending the Hornets' losing streak to five games.

Harden scored 27 points in the first half for the Clippers, who snapped a three-game losing streak in improving to 5-11 on the season.

The 36-year-old guard made 17-of-26 shots from the floor, 10-of-16 from three-point range, and 11-of-14 free throws in his record-setting performance while also passing off seven assists.

Croatian center Ivica Zubac contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Clippers.

Kon Knueppel led the Hornets with 26 points while Brandon Miller added 21 for Charlotte, which fell to 4-12.

The Detroit Pistons, atop the Eastern Conference at 13-2, take an 11-game win streak into a later game at Milwaukee, where the Bucks will be without Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a groin strain.

Other games include New York at Orlando, Atlanta at New Orleans, Washington at Chicago and Memphis at Dallas.







