Italy leave it late to earn 2-0 win at Moldova

Late goals from Gianluca Mancini and Francesco Pio Esposito helped Italy to a 2-0 win away against Moldova on Thursday, keeping alive their faint hopes of automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup with their fifth consecutive victory.

The result lifted Italy to 18 points, three behind group leaders Norway, who earlier beat Estonia 4-1, with the two sides meeting on the final qualifying matchday on Sunday. The Azzurri now face what looks an impossible task, needing to win and overturn Norway's goal difference of 17.

As the match looked destined for a goalless draw, the visitors finally broke through in the 88th minute when Federico Dimarco's pass found Mancini, whose diving header tucked inside the near bottom corner.

Esposito sealed the win two minutes into stoppage time, rising to meet Matteo Politano's cross and nod in his second international goal.

Moldova remain winless and sit bottom with one point.







