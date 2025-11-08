SUNDERLAND HALT ARSENALS WINNING RUN WITH LAST-GASP 2-2 DRAW

Premier League leaders Arsenal's long winning run came to an end in a breathless 2-2 draw at Sunderland with Brian Brobbey securing a deserved point for the hosts with a stoppage-time leveller on Saturday.

It looked as though Leandro Trossard's 74th-minute thunderbolt had claimed an 11th successive win in all competitions for Arsenal who trailed at halftime.

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard put the high-flying hosts in front in the 36th minute, the first time Arsenal's defence had been breached in nine matches.

But Mikel Arteta's team found another level in the second half to take charge with captain Bukayo Saka firing home an equaliser in the 54th minute before Trossard cut in to smash an unstoppable shot past Robin Roefs.

Sunderland were not finished though and Brobbey showed great athleticism to volley past David Raya from close range.

Arsenal now have 26 points as they extended their lead to seven points over second-placed Manchester City, who could close the gap at home to champions Liverpool on Sunday.

Promoted Sunderland are third with 19 points.









