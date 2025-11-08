NBA plans to launch European League from October 2027

North American basketball league the NBA plans to launch its own competition in Europe from October 2027, the managing director of NBA Europe said at an event in Milan late on Friday.





George Aivazoglou said they had settled on 12 locations for teams - Berlin, Munich, Lyon, Paris, Athens, London, Manchester, Milan, Rome, Barcelona, Madrid and Istanbul.



Europe already has a successful EuroLeague competition but the NBA wants a piece of the action.



Aivazoglou left open whether teams from domestic European leagues who also play EuroLeague could be involved in his venture or whether new franchises might be set up. The league also does not have a name yet.





In addition to the 12 teams, four further franchises will be able to qualify for the NBA's European league.



According to Aivazoglou, teams from the NBA's European expansion could end up facing teams from the NBA itself in a special competition.



