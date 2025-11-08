Juventus in Turin derby stalemate on goalless day in Serie A

Juventus were held to a goalless draw by local rivals Torino on Saturday, an uneventful day in Serie A in which the first three matches failed ot provide a single goal.

Luciano Spalletti's team sit fifth, three points behind league leaders Napoli after a scrappy but engaging derby at Juve's Allianz Stadium in which both teams had chances to win.

Che Adams was denied in the 63rd minute when the Scotland forward charged forward and unleashed a low drive which was brilliantly kept out by Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

And moments later Di Gregorio's Torino counterpart Alberto Paleari pulled off an even more impressive stop to claw away Weston McKennie's close-range header.

AC Milan can take the league lead from Napoli later on Saturday with a win at Parma, who sit one point above the relegation zone.

Milan are a point behind Napoli with the champions facing a tricky away fixture at sixth-placed Bologna on Sunday.

Fans will be hoping for more action at the Stadio Ennio Tardini later as just one goal has been scored in the weekend's first four matches, Idrissa Toure scoring Pisa's winner against fellow promoted outfit Cremonese on Friday.







