Van de Ven wonder goal helps Tottenham to 4-0 rout of Copenhagen

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Micky van de Ven scored a sensational solo goal in his side's 4-0 rout of FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The flying Dutchman won the ball in his own penalty area in the 64th minute and sped the length of the pitch through a flimsy defence to smash home a shot and make it 3-0.

Brennan Johnson had put a dominant Spurs side ahead in the 19th minute and Wilson Odobert doubled the advantage in the 51st after good work by Randal Kolo Muani.

Johnson was shown a red card four minutes after Odobert's goal for a late tackle on Marcos Lopez but rather than slow Tottenham down the hosts put their foot on the accelerator.

After Van de Ven's magic moment, substitute Joao Palhinha was played in by Cristian Romero following another sweeping forward move to make it 4-0.

Richarlison struck the bar with a 90th-minute penalty but that could not detract from a great night for Spurs.

Unbeaten Tottenham's second victory in the group lifted them into the top eight in the standings with eight points, while Copenhagen are languishing near the bottom with one point.



