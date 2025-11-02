RAIN DELAYS WOMENS WORLD CUP FINAL TOSS

Rain and a wet outfield delayed the toss for the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa in Mumbai on Sunday.

Both teams are looking for their first title in the 50-over tournament with a full house expected at the 45,000-capacity DY Patil Stadium.

Toss was delayed by 30 minutes to 3:00 pm (0930 GMT) with the start revised to 3:30 pm, although more drizzle threatened to push that back again.

India have been runners-up twice, in 2005 and 2017, and reached their third final after beating seven-time champions Australia in a thriller.

South Africa's women are into their first ODI World Cup final after they beat four-time winners England in the other semi-final.