Lionel Messi scores but Nashville fends off Inter Miami in 2-1 win

Lionel Messi snagged a late goal, but it was not enough as Nashville defeated Inter Miami 2–1 in the first round of the MLS play-offs.



Nashville striker Sam Surridge opened the scoring in the ninth minute, and Josh Bauer doubled the lead after connecting with Hany Mukhtar's corner kick.



Messi pulled one back for Miami in the 90th minute — his sixth goal in just three games against Nashville — but the visitors held on for the win.



The teams will meet again in Fort Lauderdale on November 8 for a decisive third game.



The winner of the three-game series will face either Cincinnati or the Columbus Crew in the conference semi-finals.

