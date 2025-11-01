MBAPPE EXTENDS REAL MADRIDS LIGA LEAD IN VALENCIA ROUT

Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Real Madrid romped to a 4-0 win over Valencia on Saturday to move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Jude Bellingham and Alvaro Carreras also scored for the rampant hosts as they racked up an easy victory ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash at Liverpool.

Champions Barcelona host Elche on Sunday, looking to reduce the gap back down to five points.

Vinicius started on the left of Madrid's attack after he apologised for his high-profile sulk following his substitution in the Clasico win over Barcelona last weekend.

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso went with arguably his strongest side, despite his team's advantage in the table and the impending visit to Anfield.

Mbappe's double and Bellingham's strike gave Madrid a commanding three-goal lead at the break and effectively finished the game.

"We had a spectacular first half, and at 3-0 up it's normal that you relax a bit," midfielder Fede Valverde told Real Madrid TV.

"We have to enjoy (playing with Mbappe), get the best out of him so he keeps scoring goals for Real Madrid.

"He will achieve everything because he's one of the best in the world."

Valencia, now winless in six league games and down in 18th, set up to defend and in the opening stages it seemed to be working.

However Madrid were awarded a penalty after a VAR review when Eder Militao's header hit Cesar Tarrega on the hand.

Mbappe missed from the spot against Barcelona last week but the French superstar coolly sent Valencia goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala the wrong way to put his team ahead.

It was his 12th league goal of the season, extending his reign at the head of the Spanish scoring chart.

Mbappe's 13th was soon to follow, with Arda Guler spotting Mbappe's dart into space at the back post and crossing for the forward to volley home.

At the start of the game Mbappe presented his Golden Boot to the fans, which was given this week after finishing as the top European league scorer last season.

Vinicius should have killed the game off before half-time but his poor penalty down the middle was saved by Agirrezabala.

Thierry Correia clumsily felled Carreras and Vinicius appeared to ask Mbappe to take the penalty, which he wasted.

Instead that job was left to Bellingham, who brilliantly found the bottom corner with a powerful drive from distance.

The England international has been in sparkling form over the past fortnight, with goals against Juventus and Barcelona.

Madrid cruised through a second half without great incident until Carreras smashed home the fourth in the 82nd minute.

The Portuguese left-back rifled into the top right corner from just inside the area to score the goal of the night and his first for the club.

Alonso withdrew Vinicius for Rodrygo a few minutes earlier, without complaint this time.

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra threatened Thibaut Courtois' clean sheet late on but crashed a shot against the far post as Madrid claimed a convincing triumph.

"I'm proud, these things happen when they happen, I wasn't in a hurry, my job is (defending)," said Carreras.

"We have a good mentality when we lose the ball (to press), we're doing these things well."









