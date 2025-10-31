MOROCCOS RISE: THE SHINING STAR OF WORLD FOOTBALL

Morocco, which claimed the FIFA men's U-20 World Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Argentina, continues to make headlines with its growing success and rising prominence in world football.

With two goals from Yassir Zabiri, who plays for Portuguese side Famalicao, the Morocco national football team won the final match in Chile on Oct. 20.

The Atlas Lions became only the second African nation to lift the trophy after Ghana, which won the tournament in 2009.

Morocco, which is preparing to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, sees football as a means of contributing to the country's international image and, in particular, meeting the expectations of football-loving people.

Morocco, whose football has received positive attention in the international arena following its success in the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar, became the first African and Arab country to reach the semifinals.

The team's success is actually hidden in the investments the country has made in football in the past.

Morocco, which has renovated or demolished stadiums and rebuilt them from scratch in the country's five largest cities, Casablanca, Tangier, Agadir, Marrakesh, and Rabat, has begun to reap the rewards of the facility development initiative it launched years ago.

INFRASTRUCTURE AND FACILITIES, MOHAMMED VI FOOTBALL ACADEMY

The Kingdom of Morocco has invested $8.7 billion in railways to date, embodying plans and projects that will help it host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

More investment has been allocated to the development and construction of new stadiums.

For example, Ibn Battuta Stadium, one of Morocco's largest stadiums, is named after Ibn Battuta, one of history's most important explorers.

Opened in 2011 with a capacity of 45,000, Ibn Battuta Stadium was renovated, and its seating capacity increased to 75,000.

Mohammed VI Football Academy was established in 2009 to identify, train, and develop young footballers for professional clubs and national teams.

The academy was inaugurated in 2010 by King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

Academies, training centers, and sports facilities are located in nearly every city in Morocco. Significant scholarships are provided to boys and girls to continue their football careers.

The fact that more than 700 Moroccan footballers have played abroad for major European clubs, as well as their international success in recent years, demonstrates the merit of this investment.

Football is becoming the preferred sport not only for men but also for women in the country.

Morocco, which prioritizes women's football alongside men's, appears to have reaped the rewards of its investment in women's football at the last two Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Having delighted its country by reaching the finals in both the 2022 and 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the Moroccan women's national football team aims to win the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which it will host.

GOAL TO LIFT 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP AFRICAN TROPHY

The Atlas Lions, the semifinalists of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, have proven that this success is no fluke. With eight wins from eight matches in Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers, Morocco has secured a nine-point lead over its closest group rivals, Niger.

Having qualified for the World Cup directly by topping its group, Morocco is looking to achieve new success under the leadership of national team coach Walid Regragui.

2030 WORLD CUP TO BE HELD IN 6 COUNTRIES ACROSS 3 CONTINENTS

Morocco is preparing to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The event is planned to be held in Casablanca, Tangier, Fez, Marrakech, and Agadir, in addition to the capital city of Rabat.

The 2030 World Cup will feature one match each in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

The opening matches of the tournament will take place in South America to mark the 100th anniversary of the World Cup. The rest of the matches will be held in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.





