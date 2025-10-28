News Sports Players, clubs also being investigated in TSL betting scandal

A betting scandal in Turkish football has placed 3,700 players under judicial investigation, according to a Habertürk report citing judicial sources. Clubs are also reportedly being investigated as part of the probe.

Players and clubs are also being investigated amid a betting scandal in Turkish football, broadcaster Habertürk said, ciring judicial circles.



According to the report, 3,700 players are being targeted by the judiciary.



Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated, and the Istanbul public prosecutor's office has also launched an investigation.



On Monday, the national federation TFF said that 152 match officials were under investigation for placing bets on matches.



TFF said that seven of the 152 were top level referees and 15 others top level assistant referees.



Referees in Türkiye are generally not allowed to place bets on matches.



The top Turkish clubs reacted with shock. Galatasaray said that the developments highlighted the extent of the crisis of confidence and justice that Turkish football has long been facing.



Fenerbahce president Sadettin Saran said after the 4-0 win over Gaziantep on Monday that he believes the matter will be resolved and that a new chapter in football will then begin.



Beşiktaş, meanwhile, called for a transparent investigation, which should be valuable and a milestone for clean football.











