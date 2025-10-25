News Sports PSG ease past Brest thanks to Achraf Hakimi double

PSG ease past Brest thanks to Achraf Hakimi double

A first-half brace from Achraf Hakimi was the driving force behind Paris Saint-Germain's comfortable 3-0 win at Brest. The victory ensures PSG keep pace with their rivals at the summit of Ligue 1.

DPA SPORTS Published October 25,2025 Subscribe

Achraf Hakimi struck twice in the first half as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 at Brest to keep up the pace at the top of Ligue 1.



PSG – who thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in the Champions League in midweek – made a positive start as they looked to end a run of back-to-back Ligue 1 draws.



Senny Mayulu got clear on the right, but Brest goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki was out quickly to close down the danger.



PSG broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when midfielder Vitinha lofted the ball into the box, where captain Hakimi sent a first-time effort into the far corner.



Morocco right-back Hakimi struck again five minutes before half-time following a swift counter attack when he exchanged passes with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before slotting in an angled drive.



With both sides making several changes during the closing 20 minutes – PSG sending on both Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos as their return from injury continued – the match looked to be heading towards a low-key finish.



But substitute Desire Doue saw his fierce shot come back off the post late on before then adding a third in stoppage time after being played in by Warren Zaire-Emery.











