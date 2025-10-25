BAYERN WIN 3-0 AT GLADBACH TO EQUAL AC MILANS START RECORD

News Sports Bayern win 3-0 at Gladbach to equal AC Milan's start record

Bayern Munich scored three goals in the last half hour to win 3-0 at a 10-man Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, staying five points clear at the top of the table.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich shrugged off being caught in traffic as they won 3-0 at 10-man Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday to equal AC Milan's start record into a season with a 13th victory across all competitions.



Joshua Kimmich in the 64th, Raphael Guerreiro in 69th minute and teenager Lennart Karl in the 81st decided the first-against-last duel which started 15 minutes later due to Bayern's late arrival.



Gladbach had Jens Castrop sent off in the 18th but eventually ran out of steam, and failed to convert a penalty from Kevin Stöger, as Bayern's pressure eventually made the difference.



Milan are the only other team from Europe's top five leagues to win their first 13 matches, in 1992-93. Bayern can get sole possession of the record on Wednesday with a German Cup victory in Cologne.



RB Leipzig remain five points back in second as they handed Augsburg their biggest Bundesliga home defeat with a 6-0 scoreline, as teenager Yan Diomande opened the scoring and registered two assists.



Eintracht Frankfurt rebounded from their 5-1 Champions League debacle against Liverpool with a 2-0 over St Pauli, who suffered a fifth defeat in a row from a second straight league brace by Jonathan Burkardt.



Hoffenheim got their first points at home this season by beating lowly Heidenheim 3-1 from Fisnik Asllani, Tim Lemperle and Anbdrej Kramaric.



Wolfsburg ended a run of four straight defeats with a 1-0 victory at SV Hamburg from Adam Daghin's early strike. Hamburg's Ransford Königsdörffer had a penalty saved by Kamil Grabara and the hosts also hit the crossbar and post.



Borussia Dortmund host Cologne in the late game. The Sunday fixtures are Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart v Mainz. Werder Bremen defeated Union Berlin 1-0 on Friday.











