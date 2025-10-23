Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus

Jude Bellingham scored his first goal since June as Real Madrid saw off a dogged Juventus to maintain their 100% record in this season's Champions League on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The goal was created by Vinicius Jr, who in the 58th minute took on three Juventus players and made space to shoot. His attempt rebounded off the post for Bellingham to slot home his first goal of the season since returning from shoulder surgery.

After a sluggish first half, the game came alive in the second half with play swinging from one end to the other.

Juventus were cautious, defending with five across the back and looking for counter attacks. Courtois had to make several saves, but as the game progressed Madrid took control and had 28 shots by the end.

"A very tough, hard-fought match. Chances at both ends. An important win against another big team. Nine out of nine. Now we're off to Anfield," Courtois told Movistar Plus.

Dusan Vlahovic spurned a golden opportunity to put Juventus ahead when he ran half the length of the pitch onto a through ball, outpacing last defender Eder Militao but seeing his shot saved by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' outstretched leg.

Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio made three spectacular saves, keeping out two attempts by Kylian Mbappe and one from Brahim Diaz to keep the scoreline tight.

It was the first time Mbappe failed to score since late August. He was on an 11-game streak of scoring in every match he had played for Real Madrid and France.

Francisco Conceicao was fortunate to escape a red card after tangling with Vinicius as he ran through on goal but the referee felt he had sufficient contact with the ball to not be considered a foul.

With El Clasico against Barcelona in LaLiga coming on Sunday, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso made several substitutions in the final minutes and Filip Kostic nearly equalized for Juventus with a bullet strike from the edge of the box that Courtois parried in added time.

Juve, who along with Ajax hold the record for the most wins against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in European Cup games, are winless since September 13 and have gone seven consecutive matches without victory in all competitions.

They have secured just two points from three Champions League games while Madrid have nine points.

"Defeats always make you angry, but the attitude we saw tonight was fantastic. It's the foundation from which to build for all the matches to come," Di Gregorio told Prime Video.

























