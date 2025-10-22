Report: UEFA plans change in World Cup, Euros qualification system

European football ruling body UEFA is planning a change in the qualification system for the World Cup and the European Championships, the Sport Bild weekly reported on Wednesday.



According to the report, UEFA is considering applying the Champions League model: no group stage, but a single league phase before the knock-out stages.



In the current model, the top two favourites usually prevail in the group phase. The new format is intended to make the competition more attractive to fans and broadcasters.



Other ideas are also being discussed. Reform proposals are to be prepared by a new working group set up by the 55 member associations. Any reforms would ultimately have to be approved by the UEFA executive committee.



"Perhaps the qualifying matches could look different. There won't be more games, but a more interesting format. We are currently thinking about this," Sport Bild quoted UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as saying at a football trade fair in Portugal.



The Euros, with group matches before the knock-out rounds and 24 participants, is likely to remain in their current format



"I don't think the European Championship itself will change," Ceferin said.



