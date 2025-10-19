 Contact Us
News Sports Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu wins 2025 World Superbike Championship in Spain

Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu wins 2025 World Superbike Championship in Spain

Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlıoğlu won the 2025 World Superbike Championship on Sunday. Razgatlıoğlu secured the world title after finishing in third place at the season's final race in Spain.

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published October 19,2025
Subscribe
TURKISH MOTORCYCLE RACER TOPRAK RAZGATLIOGLU WINS 2025 WORLD SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP IN SPAIN

Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu on Sunday won the 2025 World Superbike Championship (WSB).

Razgatlioglu won the 2025 WSBK world title after finishing third in the season's final race in Spain.

Known as "El Turco" by his fans, he had won the 2021 and 2024 championships. With this latest victory, he has won the title three times in total.

Razgatlioglu won the 2025 championship with 616 points overall. Nicolo Bulega, an Italian motorcycle racer, finished second overall with 603 points, while Spanish racer Alvaro Bautista came in third with 337 points.