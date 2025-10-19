Kevin Durant, Rockets reach 2-year, $90M extension

Fifteen-time All-Star forward Kevin Durant agreed to a two-year, $90 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets, his business partner Rich Kleiman told ESPN on Sunday morning.

Per the report, the deal also includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Durant, 37, has one season remaining on his current deal and is set to earn $54.7 million in 2025-26. He now has a total of three years and $144.7 million on his contract.

The Rockets acquired Durant, the 2013-14 NBA MVP, from the Phoenix Suns in a seven-team trade.

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from 3-point range for the Suns last season.

Selected to the All-NBA first team six times, Durant has appeared in 1,123 games with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder (2007-16), Golden State Warriors (2016-19), Brooklyn Nets (2020-23) and Suns (2023-25). He has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds. 4.4 assists and 1.1 blocks, shooting 39.0% from long distance.







