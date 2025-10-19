BAYERN FANS PROTEST AGAINST BOATENGS RETURN TO THE CLUB

Bayern Munich fans have spoken out against the return of former defender Jerome Boateng to the club for an internship with coach Vincent Kompany.



"Those who give space to the perpetrator share his guilt - Boateng, piss off!" said one of the banners shown by the fans during the 2-1 Bundesliga win against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.



Another banner read: "No stage for perpetrators. F--k off, Boateng!"



Boateng has recently ended his professional career as a player and plans to become a coach after receiving his UEFA B coaching licence in November 2024 in a special course run by the Bavarian Football Association (BFV).



Kompany, meanwhile, recently suggested that Boateng could do an internship at the club but that has led to a lot of criticism.



Boateng enjoyed success during a decade at Bayern Munich winning two Champions Leagues, nine Bundesligas and five German Cups before leaving in 2021.



The Berlin-born defender also won 76 Germany caps between 2009 and 2018, and was a stalwart during the 2014 World Cup title run in Brazil.



The late stages of his career, however, were overshadowed by allegations of domestic violence.



He was found guilty of intentional bodily harm against an ex-girlfriend by the Munich I Regional Court in 2024, the third retrial of the case, and given a warning. Boateng denied ever hitting a woman.



Asked after the game about the idea, Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said: "We would approve that.



"This is not a job, not a permanent position at Bayern. It's about watching training sessions and deciding whether this could be a path for him in the future," he explained.



But when asked about the fans' protests, Eberl said he did not want to "comment on this in depth."

