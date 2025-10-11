Norway sweep Israel aside 5-0 as Haaland scores hat-trick

Norway ran riot with a 5-0 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, as Erling Haaland struck a hat-trick to celebrate his 50th international goal and help move his side to the brink of a place at next year's tournament.

Norway have now won all six of their Group I matches, boasting a goal difference of plus 26 ahead of their remaining two fixtures against Estonia and second-placed Italy, who sit nine points behind with two games in hand.

Despite missing a twice-taken penalty early on, Haaland found his rhythm, scoring once in the first half and twice after the break to reach his 50-goal milestone and finishing the night with an incredible 51 in 46 internationals.

Israel added to their own misery with two own goals in the first half from Anan Khalaili and Idan Nachmias.







