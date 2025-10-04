Inter’s four-goal flourish sinks Cremonese at San Siro

Inter Milan cruised to a 4-1 home win over Cremonese in Serie A on Saturday, with four different scorers on a rainy night.

The victory moved Inter level on 12 points with pacesetters AC Milan, Napoli and AS Roma, who all play their sixth league game of the season on Sunday.

Lautaro Martinez started the rout in the sixth minute after latching onto a pass from Ange-Yoan Bonny inside the box and finishing unmarked with ease.

Seven minutes before halftime Inter's pressure again proved too much for the visitors as Bonny rose inside the six-yard box to head home the second goal from a Federico Dimarco cross.

Dimarco added a goal himself in the 55th minute, meeting a corner with a precise first-time strike into the bottom corner to put the hosts further ahead.

Two minutes later, Bonny again turned provider, slipping the ball to the unmarked Nicolo Barella, who buried the ball with a first-time finish for Inter's fourth.

Former England striker Jamie Vardy made his second league appearance for Cremonese when he came on just before the hour mark and was involved in the build-up that led to Federico Bonazzoli pulling a goal back three minutes from time.









