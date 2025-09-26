UEFA expected to meet next week to discuss suspending Israel

According to reports in the British press, UEFA is expected to decide at this meeting whether to suspend Israel's membership.

It is noted that a large portion of the Executive Committee members are in favor of a ban, and national federations also support this decision.

Should a suspension be issued, Israel would be unable to participate in next year's 2026 FIFA World Cup, as UEFA organizes the European Qualifiers. A UEFA suspension is expected to increase pressure on FIFA as well.

Earlier in August, UEFA had prepared a banner reading "Stop Killing Children, Stop Killing Civilians" at the Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy.

This week, the UN Office of Human Rights called on FIFA and UEFA, stating, "Suspending Israel from international football is a necessary step in response to the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territory."

The report by the UN experts stated: "Sport must reject the perception that everything is business as usual. Sporting bodies should not acquiesce to the use of their platforms to normalize injustices. National teams representing states committing gross human rights violations can and should be suspended, as has been the case in the past."

Israel is currently in third place in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers, behind Norway and Italy.

The Norwegian Football Federation previously announced that proceeds from their qualifying match against Israel in Oslo on October 11 will be donated to Doctors Without Borders for humanitarian aid in Gaza. Israel is also scheduled to play Italy away on October 14.