News Sports Turkish football federation calls for Israel to be banned by FIFA and UEFA

The president of the Turkish football federation has called for Israel to be banned from all sports competitions because of its "genocidal attacks" on war-torn Gaza Strip.

SPORTS Published September 26,2025 Subscribe

Israel must be banned from all sports competitions over its genocidal attacks on Gaza, the president of the Turkish football federation has said.



A decision could be taken next week by UEFA over whether to suspend Israel's clubs and national teams, the PA news agency understands.



Plans are being put in place to hold an extraordinary meeting of UEFA's executive committee to discuss the topic, and though nothing has yet been scheduled, it is understood there is support within UEFA's member associations to take action.



The president of the Turkish football federation, Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, has gone public in his stance, and in quotes reported by online news outlet Sporx, said: "Despite positioning themselves as defenders of civilized values and peace, the sports world and football institutions have remained silent for too long.



"It is time for FIFA and UEFA to take action. Israel must be banned from all sporting competitions immediately."



Israel, which has been a full member of UEFA since 1994, has faced growing international criticism over its attacks on Gaza, which were sparked by the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas inside Israel.



Jibril Rajoub, the president of the Palestinian Football Association which has long called for Israel's suspension, has told Norwegian media he would be meeting with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin next week, along with Kirsty Coventry, the president of the International Olympic Committee.



The president of the Israeli FA, Moshe Zuares, told Norway's TV2 that suspending his country "won't stop a war or what's happening".



"I don't think stopping football will help in any way," he added.



"I didn't see that the war between Russia and Ukraine ended after Russia was banned? I don't see that it solved any problem."



The Trump administration in the United States has said it will work to prevent Israel being suspended from the World Cup.



Israel are third in their qualifying group behind Norway and Italy.












