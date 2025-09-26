Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets retiring at end of season

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets announced over social media that he will retire at the end of the season.

Busquets, 37, was a teammate with superstar Lionel Messi with FC Barcelona for 15 years. The Spaniard then reunited with Messi in MLS after landing a deal with the Herons in July 2023 that ran through the 2025 season.

"I feel that the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional soccer player," Busquets said in a video on Instagram late Thursday night. "It has been almost 20 years enjoying this incredible story I always dreamed about. Football has given me unique experiences in wonderful places with the best teammates as travel companions.

"... I retire happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all, grateful."

Busquets was a member of Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning squad in 2010 and earned 143 caps before retiring from international play following the 2022 World Cup.

Busquets leads Inter Miami in minutes played (2,452) to go along with nine assists in 28 MLS appearances (27 starts) this season. He has one goal and 16 assists in 69 career MLS matches (64 starts).

"Since joining Inter Miami CF in 2023, Busquets has been instrumental in the club's continued growth, contributing his vision and quality in midfield, as well as his experience and leadership, and playing a role in winning both the Supporters' Shield and the Leagues Cup," Inter Miami said in a statement.

With Barcelona from 2008-23, Busquets' teams won the UEFA Champions League three times and the Spanish La Liga nine times.







