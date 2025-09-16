Barca to stay at Johan Cruyff stadium for Getafe clash

Barcelona will host Getafe in La Liga at their tiny Johan Cruyff training ground stadium on Sunday as they work to obtain permits to reopen their revamped Camp Nou home.

The Spanish champions thrashed Valencia 6-0 at the Johan Cruyff on Sunday in their first home match of the season after playing away for three consecutive games.

"The club continues to work intensely to obtain the administrative permits required for the opening of the Spotify Camp Nou in the coming weeks," said Barca in a statement Tuesday.

The Catalan giants intend to partially reopen Camp Nou with a reduced capacity as rebuilding work continues at the stadium, which is due to be completed in 2026.

The Johan Cruyff stadium, where Barca's women's team regularly plays, holds around 6,000 spectators.

Barcelona closed the Camp Nou for building work at the end of the 2022/23 season, saying they would partially reopen the stadium in November 2024.

They played their home matches at the Olympic stadium on the city's Montjuic hill until the end of last season, as the return date was repeatedly pushed back because of delays in construction and problems obtaining licenses.

Barcelona are estimated to be paying 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) for the Camp Nou rebuild.









