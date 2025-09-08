Alex Molcan wins 77th QNB Istanbul Challenger TED Open Tennis title

Alex Molcan won the 77th QNB Istanbul Challenger TED Open International Tennis Tournament by defeating Nicolas Mejia 7-6, 6-2 in the final. The tournament, hosted by the Istanbul Tennis Fencing Mountaineering Club (TED), is part of the ATP Tour's Challenger series and has been held uninterrupted in Turkey for 77 years, making it the longest-running international tennis tournament in the country.

After the final match, a championship ceremony was held where Molcan received his trophy from QNB Turkey Board Chairman Ömer Aras, QNB Turkey General Manager Ömür Tan, Turkish Tennis Federation President Şafak Müderrisgil, and TED Sports Club President Prof. Dr. Mehmet Tınaz.

Before the final, a special exhibition match took place featuring former tennis star Mansour Bahrami, Turkish Tennis Federation Board Member Eda Tan, national tennis player İpek Soylu, and QNB Turkey Board Chairman Ömer Aras.

Molcan expressed his joy, saying, "It feels great. I won this tournament two years in a row. I played in front of 2,000 people. It was amazing, a fantastic atmosphere. I really enjoyed it."

Ömer Aras said, "This is the only international tournament that has been held continuously for 77 years in Turkey. It is very encouraging for tennis and inspires young people. This kind of sport is very important and raises our country's prestige. Our bank has supported it for four years, and this year was very successful."

Ömür Tan added, "The final was full of excitement. Over 2,000 spectators attended, which was impressive. We will continue supporting Turkish sports and youth in the coming years."