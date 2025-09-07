Italy beat Türkiye 3-2 to win FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship title

The Italian Women's National Volleyball Team on Sunday won their second championship by defeating Türkiye 3-2 in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball World Championship final held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Italians won in 3-2 sets (25-23, 13-25, 26-24, 19-25, 15-8) against Türkiye in the final clash.

Türkiye, playing in the final for the first time, won the silver medal.

Paola Egonu rallied Italy to victory with 22 points.

Melissa Vargas was the top scorer for Türkiye with 33 points.

Brazil, meanwhile, defeated Japan 3-2 (25-12, 25-17, 19-25, 27-29, 18-16) in the third-place match to win the bronze medal.